Newport News police looking for missing and endangered 19-year-old woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are looking for a 19-year-old woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Police say Ariana Ferrari Stewart was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday on foot in the 5100 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk.

Stewart requires medication and there are concerns about her safety if she doesn’t have it.

Stewart is a Black woman about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 to 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair in a short afro-style. She wears thick-framed glasses and was last seen wearing green scrubs.

Anyone who knows Stewart’s whereabouts should contact Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.