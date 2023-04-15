NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a 9-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning.
According to Newport News Police, Brielle Silver was last seen around 10 a.m. on Saturday, leaving a business at 12877 Jefferson Ave.
According to her father, she was picked up from the business by a non-custodial parent, possibly driving a silver/gray Mercury Mountaineer with Alabama tags with possible front-end bumper damage on the driver side.
Brielle is described a a light-skinned female with curly brown hair with highlights. She is around 4 feet 7 inches tall and 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tank top with white shorts and no shoes.
If you know anything about Brielle’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Newport News Police Communications at (757) 247–2500.
