Newport News Police looking for man in connection with recent credit card crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they think is connected to recent crimes involving a reported missing credit card.

In a Facebook post, investigators provided information about a man who filed a police report on February 24 after realizing his wallet was missing. The victim explained to police his credit card had been used at a few different locations.

One of those locations was a Best Buy, where police say the suspect bought a Macbook Pro.

After further investigation, Newport News Police are now looking for a man they believe to be connected to the string of purchases.

If you recognize him, police are asking you to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com

