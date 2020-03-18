NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they think is connected to recent crimes involving a reported missing credit card.
In a Facebook post, investigators provided information about a man who filed a police report on February 24 after realizing his wallet was missing. The victim explained to police his credit card had been used at a few different locations.
One of those locations was a Best Buy, where police say the suspect bought a Macbook Pro.
After further investigation, Newport News Police are now looking for a man they believe to be connected to the string of purchases.
If you recognize him, police are asking you to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com
Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this story and others.
Latest Posts
- Hampton Roads cleaning services working to stop spread of germs in homes
- Help the Hampton NAACP by giving donations to those in need
- Portsmouth fire-rescue discourages family, friends from accompanying patients on ambulance rides
- Newport News Police looking for man in connection with recent credit card crimes
- Police ID 22-year-old man killed in Norfolk Monday