1  of  2
Live Now
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is holding a coronavirus press conference. Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm
Closings & Delays
Exalt Church

Newport News Police looking for man in connection with recent credit card crimes

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they think is connected to recent crimes involving a reported missing credit card.

In a Facebook post, investigators provided information about a man who filed a police report on February 24 after realizing his wallet was missing. The victim explained to police his credit card had been used at a few different locations.

One of those locations was a Best Buy, where police say the suspect bought a Macbook Pro.

After further investigation, Newport News Police are now looking for a man they believe to be connected to the string of purchases.

If you recognize him, police are asking you to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this story and others.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10