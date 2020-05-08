Newport News Police K-9 Fenway and MPO Lewis graduate part of police training Friday

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Department received K-9 Fenway as a gift in memory of Officer Katie Thyne who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

Today marks the successful graduation of a five-week program that Master Police Officer Brittany Lewis, Thyne’s fiancé, and K-9 Fenway completed with American K-9 Interdiction. AK9I is also the organization that donated Fenway.

From here, the duo moves on to begin training with the department’s K-9 Unit trainers.

