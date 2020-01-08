Newport News Police investigating social media threat directed at Menchville High School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – School officials are working with the police department to determine who is responsible for a social media threat directed at Menchville High School.

Principal Bobby Surry sent this message to families Wednesday morning:

Late last night, an unconfirmed threat targeting our school was posted to social media. While this may be a prank, we are taking this post very seriously. We are working with the police department and the school division leadership team to determine who made the post. If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please let us know. To support us, we will have additional police presence and other security measures in place today. While we are taking precautions, we will not allow this malicious action to influence or define us. I am looking forward to a smooth and productive day of teaching and learning. ​ I appreciate your support and understanding, and I will continue to keep you informed. Bobby Surry, Menchville High School Principal

Police spokesman MPO B.J. Maynard confirmed that they immediately started investigating after they were contacted by school administrators late Tuesday night. A joint investigation is underway.

Maynard said they had extra police presence at the school Wednesday morning as a precaution.

There is no additional information available at this time.

