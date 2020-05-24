NN Police investigating shooting on 36th Street and Marshall Ave; injuries reported

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night leaving one with injuries.
The call came in just after 8:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting at 36th Street and Marshall Ave in Newport News.
Police said an adult man was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
No further information is available at this time.
