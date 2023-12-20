NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday night.

On Dec. 19 at approximately 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue for an armed suicidal person inside a vehicle, police say.

According to officials, the Tactical Apprehension and Confrontation (TAC) Unit and negotiators were both called to the scene once the incident began to escalate.

While officers were on the scene, police say the individual exited the vehicle and began walking towards officers with a firearm in his hand. The person then discharged his firearm near the officers while they were attempting to de-escalate the situation.

After this, shots were exchanged near the officers while a struggle ensued over the firearm.

Officials say that the subject was struck by gunfire during the altercation. Officers on the scene then rendered care until medics arrived. The suspect was eventually transferred to a local hospital where he is still undergoing treatment.

NN officer involved shooting (Courtesy: KaMaria Braye)

One officer was shot was shot on his taser on his duty belt, but did not require any medical attention.

No other officers were injured during the incident, police say.

Officers are still investigating this case, and charges are pending.