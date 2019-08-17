Officer-involved shooting in Newport News leaves 3 injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were wounded, including a Newport News Police officer, after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, police say.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of Madison Avenue, according to police.

Officers were in the area searching for the suspect in a domestic-related homicide that happened earlier in the day on Ottis Street, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

As police were trying to secure a perimeter around an apartment complex where they believed the suspect to be, the suspect came outside of an apartment and began firing at police, Drew says.

That’s when officers started firing back. An officer and the suspect were both shot, as well as a third person who Drew says was a civilian.

All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Drew says the officer is expected to be OK, the suspect is in surgery and the civilian is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

This is a developing story. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.