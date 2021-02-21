Man found dead following overnight shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are investigating a homicide.

Officials received a call at 3:51 Sunday morning about a shooting victim in the area of Oyster Point Road and Nettles Drive.

Officers say after checking the area, they located the victim in the 200 block of Pointer Circle.

The location is an apartment complex off Nettles Drive near Oyster Point Road.

The victim, an adult male, appeared to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation continues.