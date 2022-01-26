Newport News police investigating homicide on Mercury Blvd.

Newport News

Newport News police investigate a homicide in the 5000 block of Mercury Blvd. on Jan. 26, 2022

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News.

Police confirmed officers were called to the 5000 block of Mercury Blvd. around 7:50 a.m. in reference to a ‘code blue.’ They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, who they pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were still at the scene as of noon Wednesday.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

