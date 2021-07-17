Police investigating homicide on 17th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday evening.

Officers responded to a report of an assault around 11:12 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of 17th Street. When they got to the scene, they found a man hurt outside a home.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed two men got into an altercation that turned physical. A suspect remained at the scene. Police took him into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.