Police investigating homicide on 17th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday evening.
Officers responded to a report of an assault around 11:12 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of 17th Street. When they got to the scene, they found a man hurt outside a home.
Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed two men got into an altercation that turned physical. A suspect remained at the scene. Police took him into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
