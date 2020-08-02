NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a double shooting on Saturday night.
Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the 700 block of 31st Street in Newport News.
Two victims were transported with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- Newport News Police investigating double shooting on 31st Street
- PHOTOS: Thunderstorms scattered across Hampton Roads Saturday evening
- Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
- Multiple traffic signals out in Chesapeake due to power outages
- Man in serious condition after nearly drowning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach