Newport News Police investigating double shooting on 31st Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a double shooting on Saturday night.

Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the 700 block of 31st Street in Newport News.

Two victims were transported with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

