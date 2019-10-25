Newport News police investigate homicide on 24th Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A late night shooting left one person dead in Newport News Thursday.

Police were dispatched to a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of 24th Street at 10:03 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male suffering from injuries was also located at the residence. He was transported by medics to a local hospital.

The injured man came back to the scene around 6:30a.m. Ten On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson reports, the man was beaten and bloodied.

Robert Green said three men forced their way into his family home, beat his brother and shot his mom to death.

“I hid in the closet. They came in with a .45. They shot two times, shot her in the head and in the face,” explained Robert Green.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information in this crime to call the Crime Line.

