Newport News Police investigate dead body found in water near Rivers Ridge Circle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the 200 block of Rivers Ridge Circle in reference to a report of a body in the water.

Units were called to the scene around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located an individual in the water who was already dead. The individual has not been identified by officials.

Police say it appears that the body had been in the water for some length of time.

No further information is available at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

