Newport News Police investigate after gunshot wound victim walks into Riverside Medical Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to Riverside Medical Center off of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard after a gunshot wound victim walked into the emergency room.

Dispatchers said the call was received around 5:17 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation and circumstances around the incident remain ongoing.

10 On Your Side is working to gather information on the victim’s injuries.

Anyone with any information can call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK- YOU-UP (1–888–562–5887). Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts