Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV News at 6pm – Weekend

Newport News Police investigate after gunshot wound victim walks into Riverside Medical Center

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newport News Police Generic WAVY Photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to Riverside Medical Center off of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard after a gunshot wound victim walked into the emergency room.

Dispatchers said the call was received around 5:17 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation and circumstances around the incident remain ongoing.

10 On Your Side is working to gather information on the victim’s injuries.

Anyone with any information can call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK- YOU-UP (1–888–562–5887). Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories