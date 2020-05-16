Newport News Police investigate accidental shooting on Goose Circle Saturday morning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday morning.

The call came in at 9:45 a.m. for a shooting in the 900 block of Goose Circle.

A man sustained a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.

The wound happened while another man was attempting to clear a firearm accidentally discharging the weapon.

No additional information is available.

Latest News