Newport News Police investigate accidental shooting on Goose Circle Saturday morning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday morning.
The call came in at 9:45 a.m. for a shooting in the 900 block of Goose Circle.
A man sustained a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
The wound happened while another man was attempting to clear a firearm accidentally discharging the weapon.
No additional information is available.
