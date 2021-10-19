Newport News Police hosting memorial service honoring officers killed in the line of duty

NEWPORT NEWS POLICE, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police will host their annual memorial service honoring the lives and service of the 12 Newport News Police officers killed in the line of duty.

The service is set for Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 10 a.m., and is free and open to the public.



The service will be held at Calvary Chapel located at 15553 Warwick Blvd. Calvary Chapel’s Pastor Clark will be the keynote speaker for the event. which will also include remarks from NNPD Young Adult Police Commissioner Alumni Jennifer Flores and Chief of Police Steve Drew.



The National Anthem will be performed by Stephanie White, and “Taps” will be performed by the U.S. Army TRADOC Band. The Newport News Police Honor Guard will conduct the presentation of colors and 21-gun salute, and the NNPD Pipes and Drums Band will perform.



During the service, a single rose will be placed in memory of each of the fallen officers presented by children of the Calvary Chapel Academy.