NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police is hosting another catalytic converter VIN engraving event.

The engraving is set for Saturday, April 1, at NNPD Headquarters located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue. Catalytic converters have become an important commodity for thieves hoping to cash in and sell valuable metals from the devices.

Replacing a catalytic converter can cost vehicle owners thousands of dollars. Engraving your vehicle’s VIN onto your catalytic converter helps police catch individuals responsible for these crimes and may deter thieves from taking them.

