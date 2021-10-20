Newport News Police hosting blood drive on Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police is hosting a blood drive Friday afternoon.
The blood drive is set for Friday, Oct. 22., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Community Room at NNPD headquarters located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue.
Residents seeking to donate are asked to enter NNPD headquarters to schedule an appointment or visit the Red Cross website.
