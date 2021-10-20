Newport News Police hosting blood drive on Friday

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Blood Donation in Salt Lake City, Utah 2015_672213

July 23, 2015. Salt Lake Donor Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. Blood Drive Today sign. Photo by Amanda Romney/American Red Cross

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police is hosting a blood drive Friday afternoon.

The blood drive is set for Friday, Oct. 22., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Community Room at NNPD headquarters located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue.

Residents seeking to donate are asked to enter NNPD headquarters to schedule an appointment or visit the Red Cross website.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10