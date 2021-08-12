Newport News police hosting back-to-school events, including COVID-19 vaccine

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department, along with the Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia, is hosting a series of back-to-school community festivals.

The events, scheduled for August 15 and September 5, will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverview Farm Park on City Farm Rd. in Newport News.

Event organizers say the events will feature live music, food vendors, games, and other fun activities for kids. Health officials will also be on-site for school physicals and other health screenings for blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol.

In addition, anyone 12-years-old will be able to receive either their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.