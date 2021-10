NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In observance of the month, Newport News police are working to raise awareness about domestic violence and help survivors.

On Friday night, they held a ceremony to begin the month of events.

The event featured remarks from Chief Steve Drew as well as local experts.

The department also created a Domestic Violence Unit to combat these crimes.

The department has many events throughout the month of October.