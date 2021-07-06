Newport News police hold CARE walk to connect with community following recent violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With so many shootings recently, one Hampton Roads police department is continuing their approach to try to make it stop.

Newport News officers went door to door in two neighborhoods on Tuesday, talking to residents and making connections.

This comes after two recent shootings in the city. One was on 43rd Street and Orcutt Avenue early Monday morning where police found 36-year-old Michael Reid dead. The second was the day before, July 4, on Hampton Avenue and 20th Street, when officers found a 14-year-old girl shot. The girl is expected to be OK.

Newport News officers have reached out to the community like this for several years now after incidents of violence, ever since Chief Steve Drew started on the force.

The goal is to build trust between police and residents. Police call them CARE walks, which stands for Community, Awareness, Reconnection and Education.

In both of these recent shootings, there are no suspects, but these walks aren’t about solving the cases.

As the police chief told us, it’s about making sure the community knows the police have their backs.

“This is a good community. People have lived here a long time. And I wanted five or six of us to come out and knock on doors. And I’m not looking for more information about what happened, I’m here to let them know that they matter, that we care. That they’re part of our community and this is their police department,” Drew said.

Drew told 10 On Your Side he talked with the family of the 14-year-old girl who was shot on July 4. She was hit in the leg and is doing OK, and should be out of the hospital this week.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.