NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department will be giving away free gun locks to Newport News citizens.

The gun locks will be given away until June 1 or while supplies last.

Citizens who would like a lock can pick one up Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the NNPD Headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. There is a limit of one gun lock per person.

Those with questions about the gun locks can call 757-928-42900,