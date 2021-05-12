Newport News police describe gory, bizarre scene in stabbing death of infant; mother charged with murder

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) — Court documents describe a large amount of blood in several bedrooms in the case against Sarah Ganoe, 35.

She is charged with the fatal stabbing of her infant son, 10-month-old Zell Howard, and the critical stabbing of her 8-year-old daughter.

Police say the little boy had multiple stab wounds and was slashed in the abdomen and the girl had similar injuries including at least 50 stab wounds. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk, but the boy was pronounced dead in the apartment. Police say the weapon was a pocket knife with a two-and-a-half-inch blade.

A neighbor says Ganoe had told him directly that she was into witchcraft.

“She told me she liked to dip into witchcraft a little bit,” said Clay Connell.

“Don’t be sad, but the house will be bloody when you get home,” was the text Ganoe sent to her fiance John Howard Monday night, according to police.

Police say Howard found a large amount of blood in several bedrooms, and found Ganoe and her two children lying on the bed in the master bedroom.

The police report said after she had been read her Miranda rights by police, she admitted to the stabbings. Ganoe told them she had bruises to her hand and arm from the way she was trying to put force behind the stabbings, and had a bite mark on her arm that police believed was an attempt by her daughter to struggle to get free.

Connell says when he found out what happened in his building, it was the worst thing he had ever heard.

“I mean for there to be multiple stab wounds on both kids, it was very heartbreaking. No child deserves anything like that,” he said.

Ganoe was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated malicious wounding. Her next court date is set for May 20.