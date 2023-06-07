NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month and the Newport News Police Department is working with advocates to host a walk on Wednesday to honor those who died from gun violence.

The Gun Violence Awareness walk will take place on June 7 at 6 p.m. at City Center at Oyster Point at the gazebo. The community is asked to wear orange to show solidarity for shooting victims in Hampton Roads and across the United States.

Just yesterday in Richmond, A shooting at a high school graduation left a graduate, and another man dead, with several others injured.

Newport News has also seen a rise in shootings this year. According to the National Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 30 shootings in Newport News this year. That’s about a 15% increase from this time last year.

Last Friday, a gunman shot a man on Roanoke Ave. That man later died from his injuries. At the end of May, a standoff with a shooting suspect lasted 14 hours. The victim is expected to be okay.

The Gun Violence Awareness Walk is open to the public.