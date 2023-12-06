NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Deadly violence is rising in Newport News, with more than 40 homicides this year alone.

Police say it’s the deadliest year in several decades. Their records go back to the early 1990s.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said this has been a rough year in regard to violent crime in the city.

He said detectives have investigated 41 homicides in the city so far this year, but since they’ve started using different investigative strategies, those numbers have dropped.

He said the deadliest month on record this year was in August.

They investigated 10 homicides that month, but Drew said officers have seen a drop in deadly violence since then.

“We did some different things, different strategies about Sept. 11, and we dropped from 10 to five in September, so again, analytical data driven evidence based what caused that,” Drew said. “We went from five to four in October. We went four to one and now we are in December.”

Drew said the victims in these deadly cases are more than just a statistic.

“Those are individuals,” Drew said. “They’re family members, they’re loved ones, and when we have a homicide in this city it affects our community, our neighborhoods and it affects the men and women who investigate those cases.”

Their names and stories mean a lot to those investigating — like 18-year-old Davonte Burris, who was shot on Catina Way in early September. This case is still unsolved.

Another case detectives are looking for information on, is the shooting death of 27-year-old Brandon Grzeskowiak.

Grzeskowiak was shot at an apartment complex in mid-July.

Chief Drew says they do use the statistics, though, to examine trends to prevent another life from being lost.

“What are the motives, are they arguments, is it something that we can de-escalate, is it a group of gang activity, is it mental health issues, is it happening inside a residence or street corner,” said Chief Drew.

Chief Drew says even though their homicide numbers are up, shootings are down.

“Whether it’s an inch one way or the other a shooting can become a homicide so how many shootings have we had?,” asked Drew. “We’ve had about 15 more homicides this year than last year but our shootings are down almost 20 compared to what we were last year.”

Chief Drew says whether it’s deadly or not, it takes a toll on the department. He says shootings are usually a better indicator of what street level violence looks like and shooting investigations are very similar to murder investigations.

“Someone shot in the arm leg, we’re bringing the same resources to that that we are to a homicide, so the quicker we solve that, we stop any retaliation, we stop trying to intervene and prevent other acts of violence,” said Chief Drew.

Chief Drew says there are cases they could close right now, but in some of these instances, witnesses are reluctant to come forward.

“Although that is frustrating from an investigative standpoint, for closure for families who’ve lost loved ones we also have to take a step back and say those individuals who witnessed the crimes have to live in these neighborhoods and they fear what happens to them if they do come forward,” said Chief Drew.

Chief Drew says a lot of factors come in when working to cut down on deadly crime. He says some of the strategies they utilize include walking in the neighborhoods and officer outreach to build relationships in the community so they can work to prevent crime before it happens.

“I do believe the younger we interact with, right, we’re setting building relationships,” said Chief Drew. “I certainly don’t want the first interaction of community to be when something bad happens.”

Preventing acts of violence by getting involved. Chief Drew says one positive – there have been fewer teenagers shot in the city compared to last year.

“I think a lot of that has a part. I think the Boys and Girls Club play a big role,” said Chief Drew. “I’ve got I’ve got officers and detectives that are coaching middle school football.”

Chief Drew says a big focus they plan to have going into next year is how can everyone work together to put a stop to violent crime.

He says he’s in constant contact with community leaders and faith leaders and they’re all working together to bring these numbers down.

“It is my belief and hope that we will be having a very different conversation next year at the same time, as opposed to this year,” said Chief Drew.