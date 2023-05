NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department will host a catalytic converter VIN engraving event Saturday, May 20, at Newport News Police Department headquarters.

The engravings will take about 15 minutes, and the service is free to the public.

Citizens from surrounding cities are welcomed to attend.

Time slots can be reserved at https://signup.com/go/JxBNrjM.