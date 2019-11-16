Newport News Police Department joins Neighbors by Ring app

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News have become the latest police department to join the Neighbors app by Ring.

This initiative aims to enhance the police department’s ability to connect with citizens and fight crime.

Police say the app is a community resource for public safety.

Users can register to share and view real-time crime and safety information through posts, images and videos.

The Neighbors app is free, and anyone can join. A Ring security camera is not required.

Police say citizens can share video from any device, not just a Ring recorder.

Assistant Chief of Police Michael Hudgins said the department’s use of Neighbors is much like that of other social networking sites. He said it allows police to alert residents about important public safety topics. Residents can also receive information about crimes in the city.

“It’s just another tool in our toolbox to help keep citizens safe.” Newpport News Assistant Chief of Police Michael Hudgins

Police say the locations of devices and the users’ identities are never disclosed to law enforcement.

However, police officials can submit requests of users through Ring in an area related to an investigation.

Newport News Police say that posting information about an incident on the app does not replace filing a police report.

The Neighbors app is available for free on iOS, Android and FireOS devices. Residents can text ‘JOINTODAY’ to 555888 from their smartphone to receive a link to download the Neighbors app or click here to download directly.

