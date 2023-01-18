NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department will be holding an all-day hiring event on February 4, 2023.

Anyone interested in becoming a police officer or dispatcher can come to 9710 Jefferson Ave between 8 a.m. and noon to fill out an application, test and interview on the same day.

Police officer applicants will have to take both a written and physical ability assessment.

Practice tests for dispatchers can be found online.

For more information, visit the Newport News Police Department website.