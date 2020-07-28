Newport News Police chief to hold ‘walk and talk’ with residents Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police chief is set to hold a “walk and talk” event this Friday to connect with the community.

Chief Steve Drew will hold the walk and talk around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Tricia Lane and Dresden Drive on Friday, July 31.

While in the area, he’ll talk to residents. Those who want to chat with the chief and ask questions or express concerns can do so during that time.

Newport News Police hold walk and talks each week. Visit their social media pages on Facebook and Twitter for more information about where their walk and talks will be held.

Latest Posts: