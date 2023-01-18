NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will be answering questions from community members during his regularly scheduled “Chat with the Chief.”

The online chat sessions are set for Wednesday at noon and at 6 p.m. To join the discussion with Chief Drew, CLICK HERE.

The online discussion comes just days after a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News shot his first-grade teacher. The school has not been open for nearly two weeks since the shooting occurred.

The teacher, Abby Zwerner, is currently recovering from her injuries. Her twin sister has set up a GoFundMe account to help with her recovery.

