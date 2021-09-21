Newport News police chief holding virtual talks Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will hold two virtual Chat with the Chief talks on Tuesday, a day after the school shooting at Heritage High School.

Two Heritage students, a 17-year-old boy and girl, had non life-threatening injuries after the shooting and the male suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Drew was at the school on Monday giving updates and went to the hospital to visit the victims.

In-person instructions at Heritage High and Huntington Middle have been canceled after the shooting, and other nearby schools have switched to virtual learning.

Drew’s talks on Tuesday will be at noon and 6 p.m. You can watch on the department’s Facebook page.