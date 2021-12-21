Newport News police chief holding ‘Chat with the Chief’ sessions on Tuesday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) - At least two people have died in the last month after getting out of their smashed cars following interstate crashes. The most recent crash resulted in a man getting hit by an SUV on Interstate 95 after his vehicle was hit by another SUV from behind.

Mom of 27-year-old Shameek Price told 8News she was on the phone with her son just before he died on Dec. 7 in Brunswick County.