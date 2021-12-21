Newport News police chief holding ‘Chat with the Chief’ sessions on Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew is holding two “Chat with the Chief” sessions on Tuesday.

You can share your thoughts with Drew at noon and 6 p.m. on the department’s Facebook page.

Drew’s sessions come a week after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Woodside High School student outside Menchville High School. An 18-year-old Warwick student has been charged with murder in the case.

The Newport News community also held a march on Saturday to call for change, including solutions to end youth violence.

