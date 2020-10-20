Newport News police chief talks recent gun protest, will hold ‘Chat with a Chief” Tuesday

Police Chief Steve Drew provides an update on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, to members of the media regarding a homicide and an officer-involved shooting in Newport News. (Credit: WAVY TV 10)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will host his October “Chat with a Chief” sessions Tuesday.

He’ll provide department updates and take questions in two sessions. The first is happening at noon and the second is at 6 p.m.

You can ask watch and ask questions via Facebook Live on the department’s Facebook page.

On Monday, Drew also addressed a recent protest of about 20 to 30 people in front of police headquarters over a city ordinance ordinance banning open carry of firearms inside city facilities, city parks and at city events. One protester, Mike Dunn, was arrested at a city park recently for openly carrying a firearm. Drew said the city got many calls and emails about concerns over the protest, but said he’d rather see a demonstration at police headquarters than elsewhere in the city.

Drew tried to clear up confusion over the arrest, saying Dunn was told by authorities that it’s illegal to open carry in city parks. When he refused, he was arrested. You can watch Drew’s full comments below:

