Newport News Police BLE 23 class stays busy during ‘Academy Community Week’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Department’s Basic Law Enforcement 23 (BLE 23) class stayed busy this past week with an event lined up every day during Academy Community Week.

On Monday, the group helped with and attended the Garden Dedication to Officer Katie Thyne. The garden is next to the Parkview Baptist Church in Newport News.

On Tuesday, the group joined “Serve the City” in cleaning yards, painting, and doing some carpentry work while interacting with residents and meeting with the VA Unity Project.

Wednesday brought on a youth education event where they met at Miracle Temple Baptist Church for community canvassing followed by Community Conversations at the education center. This continued on Thursday at the New Beech Grove Baptist Church.

To close out the week, on Friday they spent the day at Newsome Park Elementary cleaning up the gardens.