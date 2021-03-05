Newport News police asking for help finding suspect in shooting that injured 13-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are asking for help investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured last month.

The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Feb. 21 reporting a shooting in the 1200 block of Garden Drive near the Stuart Gardens Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers located the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

They were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the person responsible for the shooting. They do not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.