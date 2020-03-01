Newport News Police ask the public to help solve commercial burglaries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking the public to help solve several commercial burglaries during the month of February.

On Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to the Teen Challenge Thrift Store, in the 5100 block of Jefferson Avenue in reference to a burglary. Police say the glass to the front door was shattered and the cash register was stolen.

Security footage shows a black man climbing through the front shattered door just after midnight.

Officers say they were dispatched to the Shung Xing restaurant on Feb. 10 in the 600 block of Newmarket Drive in reference to a burglary. The glass to the front door was shattered. Police say the suspect took a tip jar containing an undisclosed amount of money.

On Feb. 12 and 24, officers were dispatched to the China Town, in the 5100 block of Jefferson Avenue in reference to burglaries. On both occasions, police say, an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the business.

Police describe the suspect in the first two burglaries as wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie over his head and blue jeans.

The investigation has led investigators to believe the same subject was involved in the China Town burglaries. The investigation of the burglaries remains ongoing.

The Police Department encourages anyone who knows anything about these incidents, or the individuals involved to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

