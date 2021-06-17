Newport News police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing in December

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened two days after Christmas in 2020.

Police arrested 43-year-old James Gordon Jr., of Richmond, Wednesday afternoon.

Gordon is charged with second-degree murder and assault: shoot, stab, etc. in the commission of a felony. He was taken to Newport News City Jail after his arrest.

Police responded to the 100 block of Impala Drive in reference to a stabbing around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 27.

Officers arrived to find 39-year-old Marcus Markee Griffin suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.