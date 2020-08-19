Newport News Police arrest man for indecent liberties

Mug shot of Dustin Patrick Brauner courtesy of the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, the Newport News Police Department arrested a man in connection to the inappropriate touching of an adult man and a juvenile.

Police said on May 18, they received a third-party report that 35-year-old Dustin Patrick Brauner had conducted indecent liberties with the individuals.

After further investigation, police obtained warrants charging Brauner. He was arrested on August 18 and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Brauner was charged with one count each aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child.

