NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, the Newport News Police Department arrested a man in connection to the inappropriate touching of an adult man and a juvenile.
Police said on May 18, they received a third-party report that 35-year-old Dustin Patrick Brauner had conducted indecent liberties with the individuals.
After further investigation, police obtained warrants charging Brauner. He was arrested on August 18 and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.
Brauner was charged with one count each aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Latest Posts
- Do you have a specialty for scaring? Hunt Club Farms looking for actors
- Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s office will no longer prosecute animal misdemeanor cases
- UNC-CH suspends athletics for 24 hours due to increase in COVID-19 cases
- Police: Florida woman left own child home alone, tried to kidnap neighbor’s child
- Newport News Police arrest man for indecent liberties