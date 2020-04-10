Newport News Police arrest man for indecent liberties with a juvenile

Mug shot of 30-year-old Kerry Rodriquez, provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police arrested a man for inappropriate actions with a child.

Police say they were dispatched to an address in reference to a report of a past sexual offense with a minor.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant, who stated her daughter was inappropriately touched.

Officers spoke with the female juvenile, who stated a known subject inappropriately came in contact with her.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged 30-year-old Kerry Rodriquez for indecent liberties with a child.

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

