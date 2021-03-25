Newport News Police arrest man for December sexual assault incident at a hotel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police arrested a man on Wednesday for his connection to a sexual assault incident in December.

According to police, they responded to the Days Inn, located on Fishing Point Drive around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 27, after an adult female stated she invited an unknown adult male to her hotel room where he physically and sexually assaulted her and took her personal property.

After further investigation, warrants were obtained charging 24-year-old Keon Maurice Butler in connection with the incident.

Police said the victim stated she attempted to contact a friend for help during the incident, and Bulter took her phone and broke it.

Butler was arrested on March 24, in the 200 block of 26th Street.

He is charged with three counts of sodomy and one count of each abduction, rape, malicious wounding, strangulation, brandishing, unlawful damage, and petit larceny.

Police said Butler and the victim are unknown to one another.