Newport News police arrest man for attempted robbery at a Family Dollar

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they received a call for an assault at Family Dollar September 8 at 8:36 a.m.

Officers say they made contact with an employe, in the 2000 block of 27th Street.

The employee stated she was assaulted by a male inside the store and had injuries to her face and a minor injury to the arm.

Police say 24-year-old Darryl Grady was located following the release of his description.

Grady was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, possession of drugs, and the possession of a concealed weapon.