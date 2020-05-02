Newport News Police arrest man following alleged struggle with officers

Mug shot of Lucas Waldron courtesy of the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police responded to the area of Deloice Crescent and Denbigh Boulevard in reference to a disorderly person on April 3.

Police say the person of interest became uncooperative when officers tried arrest to him.

Officers said around 11:40 p.m. they located an adult male matching the description of a person involved in the disorderly conduct incident.

Once police made contact with the male, later identified as 27-year-old Lucas Waldron, he became agitated while speaking with the officers.

Further investigation prompted officers to obtain an emergency custody order.

They attempted to take him into custody, but police said a struggle ensued, during which Waldron allegedly attempted to take an officer’s duty weapon.

The officer gave multiple commands for Waldron to let go of the weapon, but he allegedly did not comply, according to police.

Waldron was tased and taken into custody.

He was transported to a local hospital for possible injuries.

Police obtained warrants charging Waldron with one count each of assault on a law enforcement officer and an attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer.

Newport News Police said Waldron was arrested on those charges later, on April 29. He was then turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Latest Posts