Newport News police arrest man accused of assaulting girlfriend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her with cuts, bruises and fractured bones.

Newport News police said in a news release Thursday officers obtained warrants for abduction, unauthorized use, malicious wounding, grand larceny and assault on a family member against 34-year-old Jermaine Outlaw in connection to an alleged incident from over the weekend.

Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Charles Street Sunday morning and spoke with a 27-year-old Yorktown woman who was suffering from facial injuries.

The woman, Brittany Cooke, told 10 On Your Side Wednesday she and Outlaw, her boyfriend, had gone to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for a night out. She said Outlaw accused her of looking at another woman’s boyfriend when they were at a bar.

Cooke claimed Outlaw beat her to the point where she started to blackout after they got back home. She said they had been together since July 4.

“It was never none of this. He never put his hands on me until (Sunday). I never even got that vibe from him,” Cooke said.

The 27-year-old said Outlaw left in her car with her gun.

Police said in the news release they made this case and finding Outlaw a “top priority” after receiving the report of the alleged assault.

Officers took Outlaw into custody Thursday morning at an area motel. During his arrest, Outlaw was found in possession of cocaine and a firearm, police said.

Police Chief Steve Drew issued a statement Thursday on Outlaw’s arrest.

“When I saw the photos of the victim following the assault, I was sad and angry. I have spoken on various occasions about domestic violence being an issue in Hampton Roads and locating someone capable of such violence became a top priority for the Newport News Police Department. I am proud of the officers who worked quickly to locate and remove Mr. Outlaw from the streets of Newport News.” Police Chief Steve Drew

Police said a booking photo and list of charges when they become available.

