Newport News Police arrest fugitive wanted in connection with past sexual offense

Mug shot of 30-year-old Rashad McMorris, provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police were in the area of Hampton Avenue and Jefferson Avenue when they noticed a man wanted in connection to a sex offense on April 7.

Police say he fugitive was identified as 30-year-old Rashad McMorris.

Officers attempted to make contact with McMorris and he began to flee on foot.

While fleeing, a black grocery bag fell from his possession, according to police.

Officers say they took McMorris into custody the 600 block of Hampton Avenue.

Police identified the bag he dropped which revealed suspected marijuana.

McMorris was taken into custody on his outstanding direct indictment on a sex offense and additionally charged with the possession of Marijuana.

