NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police have released information regarding the arrest of a man which has been circulating on social media after the struggle between the alleged suspect and police officers was captured on camera.

A press release from NNPD detailed the incident which occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

According to police, the incident began as a traffic stop, in reference to a registration violation, in the area of 30th Street and Roanoke Avenue.

Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Newport News resident Lawrence Moe Fenner.

Police say that the officers asked Fenner to step outside the vehicle, but he did not comply. Police did not clarify what those prior actions were in the release.

The officers then continued to give verbal commands, but Fenner still would not comply.

Concerned for their safety, the officers then attempted to remove Fenner from the vehicle and the struggle ensued, during which police say Fenner became non-compliant and physically resistant.

The officers were eventually able to get Fenner out of the vehicle, at which time he began physically assaulting the officers, police say.

The officers suffered minor injuries. During the assault, an officer deployed a taser, which struck Mr. Fenner, and police were then able to take him into custody.



Fenner was assessed by medics and then taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.



After further investigation, a firearm was located inside the vehicle.

Fenner is now facing multiple charges including 4 counts of assault on law enforcement, possession of a firearm by violent convicted felon, obstruction of justice with threats or force, carrying a concealed weapon, and fraudulent altering or forgery of license plates.

Lawrence M. Fenner, June 23, 2022 (Courtesy – NNPD)

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Newport News Police Chief Drew said that given the situation, his officers “acted correctly.”

“The officers did act within the department policy and guidelines, they follow the law, instructing someone to step out of the vehicle, even explaining to him why,” said Chief Drew.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne will have more details on WAVY-TV 10 at 5 and 6 p.m.