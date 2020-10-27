Newport News Police: Active barricade situation involving armed individual

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say they are on the scene of a barricade situation in the 5000 block of Madison Avenue as of 9 p.m. Monday.
Police said the situation stems from a domestic incident and there is a person armed with a gun.
The NNPD Tactical Operations Unit was requested to assist around 7:50 pm.
Authorities were working to make contact with the person involved as of 9 p.m.
Police said no additional information was available.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
