Newport News Police accepts new K-9 donation in memory of fallen Officer Katie Thyne

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department welcomed a new face on Tuesday, a K-9 donated in honor of an officer who was killed in the line of duty only a few months ago.

On January 23, Officer Katie Thyne died after being injured in a traffic stop when the suspect attempted to drive off.

In honor of the department’s loss, American K-9 Interdiction (AK9I), a locally based veteran-owned business, donated a dog to the Newport News K-9 unit.

The dog is a 10-month-old black lab who will train to join the department and serve as a narcotics detection K-9.

Knowing Thyne was a huge Boston Red Sox fan, it was only fitting their name be Fenway.

“We are very thankful to American K-9 Interdiction, LLC for wanting to honor Officer Thyne’s service and sacrifice by donating K-9 Fenway to the Newport News Police K-9 Unit. We are excited to see MPO Lewis and her new partner, K-9 Fenway serve the citizens of Newport News,” Chief Steve Drew | Newport News Police Department

Just recently, the department held try-outs for two new K-9 handlers. One of those positions was filled by Master Police Officer Brittany Lewis.

MPO Lewis has been with the Newport News Police Department for almost ten years and most recently served in the recruiting division.

NNPD says training for the new team will begin soon.

The second position was filled by MPO Wilbur O’Berry, who joined the department in April 2007. He is supposed to transfer to the K-9 Unit will take place this summer.

For more information about American K-9 Interdiction (AK9I), click here.

