NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police is hosting its second Hispanic Citizen Police Academy.

The academy, or La Academia De Policía Para Los Ciudadanos Latinos, is set for March 15 and applications will be accepted through February 22.

The academy aims to build relationships with people in the city’s growing Latino community. Classes are taught in Spanish to teach members about the department and law enforcement topics without a language barrier.

Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 5:45 to 8 p.m. from March 15 to May 3, 2023.

For more information, contact Ms. Franco at 757–975–5113 or francos@nnva.gov.

The police department held its first academy back in November.

The 16 members of the first graduating class accepted their diplomas after seven long weeks of training conducted entirely in Spanish by Newport News Police Officers.

El Departamento de Policía de Newport News llevará a cabo su segunda Academia de Policía para los Ciudadanos Hispanos a partir del 15 de Marzo del 2023. Se aceptarán solicitudes hasta el 22 de Febrero.

La academia tiene como objetivo construir relaciones con gente en la creciente comunidad Latina de la ciudad. Las clases se impartiran en Español para enseñar a los miembros sobre el departamento y temas de aplicación de la ley sin la barrera del idioma.

Las clases se impartirán los miércoles de 5:45pm a 8pm. Del 15 de Marzo al 3 de Mayo del 2023.