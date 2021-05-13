Newport News police: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have located a 14-year-old girl who was last seen getting off the school bus Thursday.
Police said she was found safe.
Newport News police put out a news release Thursday evening saying Elizabeth Baker was last seen around 2:30 p.m. getting off the bus at Harpersville Road and Lyons Drive.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.